Madrid man charged with contempt
MADRID — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 3 charged Chad M. McGregor, 39, of 11 Buck Road, with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
Deputies charge on Aug. 2 at his address, Mr. McGregor violated a no-contact order of protection issued against him out of St. Lawrence County Family Court by being at that address.
He was arraigned in Waddington Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.
