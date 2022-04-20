MASSENA — William J. Roome, 58, of Madrid, was arrested by state police Tuesday in the village of Massena on a fourth-degree stalking charge, a misdemeanor.
Latest News
- Nicholville woman and her dogs escape as propane tanks explode, home burns
- Lisbon man charged with manslaughter in connection to bar fight with Gouverneur man
- Madrid man faces stalking charge
- Convalt Energy hopes for June 1 construction start
- Potsdam 2022-23 village budget has slight tax levy hike, no change to tax rate
- Virkler Memorial Fund Golf Tournament is back
- Sports recap
- Lowville Fire Department honors its own
Most Popular
-
Canton man killed, two others injured in crash
-
Severe storm could drop 10 inches of snow in Jefferson Co., 7 inches in southern St. Lawrence County
-
SUNY Potsdam’s academic realignment plan moving some degree programs entirely online
-
CDC recommends masks in 10 Upstate New York counties due to rising COVID levels
-
Former parks superintendent Erin Gardner, city settle lawsuit out of court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.