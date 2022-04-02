MADRID — The town of Madrid has a new supervisor. But, he’s the same supervisor.
During its March 9 meeting, the Madrid Town Board accepted the resignation of Supervisor Anthony A. Cooper.
“I am hereby resigning my position as town of Madrid supervisor effective at 8 p.m. Wednesday March 9, 2022,” Mr. Cooper said in his resignation letter.
According to the minutes, under new business, a motion was made by Garry Wells and seconded by Kevin P. Finnegan to appoint Mr. Cooper as Madrid town supervisor for the remainder of 2022, effective March 14. All were in favor.
The supervisor’s position will be on the November ballot.
“We got notification from the town clerk. For our purposes, what we do is update our offices to be elected, and we updated the offices to be elected in the town of Madrid. Now, town supervisor for a three-year unexpired term will be on the ballot this year,” St. Lawrence County Democratic Commissioner of Elections Jennie H. Bacon said.
Mr. Cooper, a Democrat, narrowly defeated Republican Philip Paige, 216-213, in 2021. The race came down to absentee and affidavit ballots, which swung in Mr. Cooper’s favor, with the Democrat receiving 24 votes and his opponent, Mr. Paige, 10 votes.
Mr. Cooper did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.
