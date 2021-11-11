MADRID — The race for Madrid town supervisor is proving to be a nail-biter, and will be decided by absentee and affidavit ballots to be counted next week.
As of Wednesday, according to unofficial results from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections, Republican Philip L. Paige has 200 votes, or 51.02%. Democrat Anthony A. Cooper has 192 votes, or 48.98%.
There are 38 ballots to still be counted, according to Gordon I. Ward, Democratic deputy commissioner for the county Board of Elections. Of those 38 ballots, 33 are absentee and five are affidavit.
Also called provisional ballots, affidavit ballots are given in New York to Election Day voters whose residential and identifying information may not be updated with the county Board of Elections. County lists of affidavit voters are submitted to the state and cross-checked with other counties.
Mr. Ward said the remaining ballots will be counted Monday.
“Seeing as how the candidates are only separated by eight votes at the moment, there’s a lot of room for these results to change with 38 ballots left to count,” he said.
The absentee and affidavit ballots will be counted by bipartisan teams, he said. Affidavit ballots, he said, will be counted by hand, and absentee ballots will be counted by machine. He said the candidates can come watch the counting process if they so choose.
“On Monday, the results still won’t be official, although the candidates will know who won,” Mr. Ward said.
He said that after Monday, the Board of Elections still needs to double-check the math and certify the results with the state. There is no specific timetable for how long this may take.
“It seems like we usually have close races on most years, or a race that comes down to absentee ballots,” Mr. Ward said. “So this points out the fact that people should get out and vote because it definitely makes a difference.”
