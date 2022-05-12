MADRID — Madrid-Waddington Central School has announced its class leaders for 2022:
Cum Laude
Kaylee Amo, daughter of Jen and Tim Amo. She will major in adolescent education with a concentration in English at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Connor Arquiett, son of Allison Sayer and Rob Arquiett. He will major in building trades/residential light commercial and business management at SUNY Erie Community College, Buffalo.
Colby Beldock, son of Lisa Beldock and Christopher Beldock. He will major in civil engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam, and has joined the Air Force ROTC.
Drew Harmer, son of Bryan and Margie Harmer. He will major in electrical engineering technology at SUNY Canton.
Avery Hill, son of Anthony and Janet Hill. He will major in HVAC/refrigeration at Lincoln Technical Institute, East Windsor, Conn.
Zachary Jock, son of Heather and Chris Jock. He will major in electrical engineering at the University at Buffalo.
Cole Odendahl, son of Alvin and Jamie Odendahl. He will major in music business at Berklee College of Music, Boston.
Lain Pinello, daughter of Anna Knapp-Peck and Cody Peck. She will enter the workforce after graduation.
Madison White, daughter of Chad and Kelly White. She will major in childhood/special education at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Adriauna Willard, daughter of Cassandra Willard. She will major in criminal justice and criminology at Niagara University.
Magna Cum Laude
Tanor Harvey, son of Tammy and Norman Harvey. He will attend the Southeast Lineman Training Center for Electrical Lineworkers, Trenton, Ga.
Summa Cum Laude
Lindsey Burns, daughter of William and Kimber Burns. She will major in business at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Angelie Bush, daughter of Brian and Tina Bush. She will major in occupational science/therapy at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Caleb Froats, son of Jason Froats and Katie Logan and stepson of Sandra Froats and Jason Curran. He will major in music business at SUNY Potsdam.
Caitlyn Harris, daughter of James and Christina Harris. She will major in chemistry at SUNY Potsdam.
Lily LaMere, daughter of Larry LaMere and Christine LaMere. She will major in biology at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Luke LePage, son of Trina LePage and David LePage. He will major in civil engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Laney Tiernan, daughter of Jay and Kelley Tiernan. She will major in civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
