schools receive Comfort Cubs

On Nov. 1 Madrid-Waddington elementary principal Nicole Weakfall and Norwood-Norfolk elementary counselor Carrie French joined Norwood Kiwanis at their dinner to receive a donation of Comfort Cubs. Comfort Cub is a nonprofit organization that provides comfort through their weighted teddy bears, to anyone experiencing a broken heart or trauma as a result of loss. The teddy bears help convey to their recipients that people care about them and support them. From left are Patti Dean, Nicole Weakfall, Carrie French and Gabrielle Martineau. Submitted photo

NORWOOD —

