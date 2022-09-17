WADDINGTON — A Madrid-Waddington Central School senior is traveling to Hungary to compete in the 22nd Carp Fishing World Championship as part of Team USA.

Tanner J. Smith will be in Kaposvár, Hungary, for the four-day fishing event at Lake Deseda from Sept. 21 to 24. He is one of two reserves on an eight-person team. Six members fish at a time for the biggest combined weight of fish.

Local teen fishing for a title

Madrid-Waddington Central School senior Tanner J. Smith, casting a line Friday, will be on Team USA, which is participating in the upcoming 22nd Carp Fishing World Championship in Hungary. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
