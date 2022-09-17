Madrid-Waddington Central School senior Tanner J. Smith will be on Team USA, which is participating in the upcoming 22nd Carp Fishing World Championship in Hungary. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
WADDINGTON — A Madrid-Waddington Central School senior is traveling to Hungary to compete in the 22nd Carp Fishing World Championship as part of Team USA.
Tanner J. Smith will be in Kaposvár, Hungary, for the four-day fishing event at Lake Deseda from Sept. 21 to 24. He is one of two reserves on an eight-person team. Six members fish at a time for the biggest combined weight of fish.
“I’d say it’s an honor. I’m very lucky to have this experience,” he said. “I gotta give it to my friends who’ve brought me carp fishing a lot, taught me through the years, my mentors.”
He says he joined the team after making connections in the sport while acting as a marshal for fishing tournaments on the St. Lawrence River, weighing catches.
“It’s pretty crazy. I got asked because I know a bunch of the guys on Team USA,” Mr. Smith said.
He said the team had some open spots and wants to help develop younger anglers as older players step aside.
“There’s not a lot of kids that like this stuff. When they see a kid with a kind of potential, they take keen to him,” Mr. Smith said. “I was lucky enough they didn’t have a lot of people they used to have.”
“Some retired from the team and they need reserves, backup,” he added. “I try to learn as much as much as I can, listen to them … they grew to like me, I guess.”
He got his start fishing on the St. Lawrence River, which he says his teammates all see as “the best spot.”
“They all love fishing on the St. Lawrence,” he said.
The Lake Deseda fishery is unfamiliar territory for the young pro angler.
“It’s a man-made lake. It’s pretty big. European lakes have grass carp … and regular common carp,” he said. “It’s a lot different from around here.”
Carp anglers take a conscientious approach to the fish they catch. They’re weighed in bags, rather than hooking the fish through the mouth or gill opening. They also use a carp cradle, designed to keep the fish from thrashing on the ground after it’s landed. In European fisheries where carp aren’t as abundant as in the St. Lawrence, anglers even put ointment on the carp’s mouth to prevent infection after getting hooked.
“It’s really big on carp care,” Mr. Smith said. “European countries, they don’t have as many carp. They’re careful about the fish and they care for them a lot more.”
Carp anglers use rods that are 12 or 13 feet long with heavy duty reels used for ocean fishing holding several hundred yards of 65-pound test line. For bait, they use what’s called a hair rig with a large sinker, usually 6 ounces. The hair rig places the bait just beneath the hook. It’s what works for a fish like carp, which are bottom feeders and suck in their food, rather than striking or biting smaller marine fauna like other types of fish found in the north country.
“There’s not a lot of room for a big hook, because carp don’t have huge mouths,” Mr. Smith said. “(The hair rig) allows the hook to kind of catch their lip a bit easier.”
He said he’s gotten a lot more out of sport fishing besides learning how to catch carp.
“It’s a great way to bond between your parents, friends or anything. You can really learn about life, so to say in a broader aspect. It teaches you a lot of things — about patience, how to talk to other people,” he said, adding that he’s gotten to meet anglers from around the world.
“They’re all super, super nice. It’s great to meet them and talk to them,” Mr. Smith said.
Team USA Carp Squad is on Facebook at wdt.me/wmedS4.
The Carp Fishing World Championship is distinct from the World Carp Classic, which is Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 on Lac de Madine in France.
