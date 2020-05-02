NORWOOD — Village police on Thursday arrested Keshon L. Sharlow, 25, of Madrid, on a petit larceny charge following an investigation related to an April 23 traffic stop.
At the time, police stopped a vehicle without license plates operated by Gary Sharlow, Mrs. Sharlow’s husband. Mrs. Sharlow was a passenger in the car.
Officers determined the license plates that should have been on the vehicle were in the possession of Mrs. Sharlow and belonged to her ex-boyfriend.
Mr. Sharlow was issued a ticket for operating without license plates, and Mrs. Sharlow was released on an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.