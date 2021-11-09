Mail delivery of Thursday Times delayed for holiday
Post offices will be closed and mail delivery paused for the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday. As a result, subscribers who receive the newspaper by mail will not receive the paper on Thursday. The Thursday print edition will be delivered on Friday along with Friday’s print edition. The e-edition of Thursday’s paper will be available on our website, nny360.com, and local stories will also be posted to the website as news develops.
