An edition of the Watertown Daily Times is printed on the ManRoland press in downtown Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

Mail delivery of Thursday Times delayed for holiday

Post offices will be closed and mail delivery paused for the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday. As a result, subscribers who receive the newspaper by mail will not receive the paper on Thursday. The Thursday print edition will be delivered on Friday along with Friday’s print edition. The e-edition of Thursday’s paper will be available on our website, nny360.com, and local stories will also be posted to the website as news develops.

