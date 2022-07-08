MALONE — A pair of downtown property owners are the recipients of $150,000 each in state funding after completing a competitive funding process.
The state money was secured with the help of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp. and will support building renovations for both commercial and residential tenants, according to Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the FCEDC.
Renovations will be at 367 W. Main St., a former cafe, and 470 E. Main St., a former hardware store.
“We received a $400,000 grant and we have got approximately $300,000 to spend on these building improvements and then the remainder is for administrative expenses and streetscape improvements that have not yet been identified,” Evans said. “We have awarded a portion of that for these two projects and then we will be still looking to find additional funds for building renovation projects.”
Evans said the funding will help secure commercial and residential tenants and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of downtown.
“We are excited to award funds to support these owners with their transformative projects and appreciate their commitment to downtown Malone,” Evans said. “Flourishing downtowns are one of our highest priorities and we look forward to partnering with additional downtown property owners who are ready to invest in downtown Malone.”
Evans said the Malone Village Core Revitalization Program is funded through the state’s Main Street funds that are awarded to the FCEDC.
“The village of Malone is excited to see two of our Main Street businesses moving forward with the New York Main Street program,” Mayor Andrea M. Dumas said. “We want to share our appreciation and a big thank you to FCEDC, for working through the process of working with our Main Street businesses to apply for the grant funds. We are looking forward to the continued growth of our Main Street and community.”
The Main Street funding comes from Homes and Community Renewal, the state’s affordable housing agency.
“It’s a program that has been around for a long time. It is a competitive application so municipalities and nonprofits can apply and demonstrate the need and opportunity for doing these type of projects in a main street or downtown area,” Evans said. “Then if awarded, that municipality or organization has its own application and granting process.”
Funds can be used for facade renovations and interior commercial or residential renovations. Commercial projects can receive up to $50,000 in funding, while residential projects can receive up to $100,000.
“The grant money can be used for almost any number of interior or exterior improvements to existing buildings in a downtown target area,” Evans said.
Juan Rivera owns the hardware building on East Main Street and Codie Secore owns the old Poissiant & Nichols building on West Main Street, Dumas said.
According to a press release from the economic development corporation, the plans for the West Main Street property include the renovation of most of the building, including facade improvements and the creation of at least two residential and two commercial units.
On East Main Street, the funding will go toward a new sign and restoration of the building’s original windows, according to the news release.
Evans said he believes this is the first time this funding program has aided properties in the village of Malone. The county’s economic development corporation has used the Main Street program in both Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake, he said.
“I don’t think downtown Malone property owners have had a chance to do this before,” Evans said. “Not in recent memory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.