OGDENSBURG — In just its second season, Major League Fishing will bring the penultimate event of its 2020 Bass Pro Tour to the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg.
The unique fishing event will bring 80 of the nation’s top anglers to St. Lawrence County for six days — June 26 through July 1.
The format allows only 40 of the contestants on the water on any given day. The other 40 will be on shore interacting with fans. There is no traditional weigh-in. Instead, a camera on each boat will live stream each fish as it is weighed right out the water and then released. Fans at the festival grounds will be able to see as each fish is caught and tallied on large television screens.
“The constant action of a weigh-in is a different kind of excitement,” St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brook Rouse said.
MLF has partnerships with the Outdoor Channel, Discovery, CBS Sports Network and several others.
“The news that Major League Fishing will be coming to Ogdensburg is great not only for the city but also for the entire region. We are looking forward to hosting some of the country’s top anglers in June who will be able to enjoy one of the best smallmouth fisheries around in the beautiful St. Lawrence River,” Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy said in a news release from the Chamber. “We hope this is the beginning of a long successful partnership with Major League Fishing.”
The Bass Pro Tours began in 2019 with 80 professional anglers, including some well-known names, like Kevin VanDam, Edwin Evers, Aaron Marten, Mike Iaconelli, Jordan Lee and Skeet Reese.
The event narrows each day, with each bass over one pound counting toward the day’s weight, with a final title and prize of $100,000 to the winner on day six. Live and linear programming of the competition allows fans to follow along throughout, as each fish is caught.
“Waddington and Massena have worked extremely hard to host world class tournaments, with a strong lineup again in 2020,” Ms. Rouse said. “Our goal for a focused strategy on a coordinated events schedule that draws media attention and overnight stays is already panning out well for summer 2020.”
The event is hosted by the city of Ogdensburg and with assistance of the Chamber of Commerce, particularly Joanne Roberts and Jonnie Claeys, the Chamber’s new tourism events specialist, Ms. Rouse said.
For more information on the league and anglers, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com and follow MLF on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
