MASSENA — Although COVID-19 canceled plans for Fishing League Worldwide tournaments in Massena this year, the town is back on the schedule for 2021.
Major League Fishing and Fishing League Worldwide have released their 2021 Toyota Series schedule, and Massena is scheduled to host a tournament from Aug. 26 to 28 at the Massena Intake.
The 2021 Toyota Series will feature six divisions — Central, Northern, Plains, Southern, Southwestern and Western. That’s down from eight in 2020 but up from five in 2019.
Massena is one of three areas in the Northern Division that will host a tournament in 2021. The others are Plattsburgh’s Lake Champlain from July 15 to 17 and the Marbury, Md.’s Potomac River from Sept. 16 to 18.
FLW officials said, although there is a smaller championship field in 2021, they will continue to offer a $200,000 first-place payout and $10,000 bonuses to the highest-finishing pro from each division.
Anglers who finish in the top 25 in each division of Angler of the Year standings will qualify for the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship for a shot at winning the $200,000 cash prize.
“We’re really excited about the schedule for our Toyota Series anglers. We truly feel we’ve offered an exceptional lineup of fisheries at optimal times for competitive events with big fish,” Kathy Fennel, FLW executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement.
“Last year we aggressively expanded the Toyota Series from five divisions to eight based on demand from anglers and sponsors,” she said. “Coming off a difficult 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will run six divisions in 2021 to ensure substantial and sustainable opportunities for anglers nationwide.”
Town officials had announced in June that, in consultation with FLW, they were canceling two tournaments that were scheduled for the Massena Intake this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The FLW Fishing Toyota Series 2020 tournament-St. Lawrence River was scheduled for July 9 to 13, and the 2020 FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship was scheduled for Aug. 24 through 29.
FLW also canceled single-day fishing mini-camps that were scheduled to be held in conjunction with the 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro circuit events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those mini-camps had been scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Massena Intake.
Now it’s time to plan for FLW’s return, Town Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner told the Massena Town Council during a recent meeting.
“Whatever the date is, we start right now. We get the businesses involved and make this the biggest thing they’ve seen anywhere,” he said.
