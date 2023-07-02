Malone airport manager raises concerns over proposed wind turbines, asks for public input
MALONE — The manager of the town’s airport voiced concerns over the proposed addition of wind turbines east of the municipality, urging residents to provide their input to an aeronautical study being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Bruce Burditt, airport manager, spoke to town council on Wednesday evening about his concerns with the impacts the wind turbines pose to aircraft departing and landing at Malone-Dufort Airport.
According to Burditt, public comments need to be submitted to the FAA by July 17.
“I’ve had multiple residents from the town of Burke call me and ask me how to do this. We have passed this on to Stec, Stefanik, and Billy Jones,” he said, “We have got to get the public comments out from everybody on this project, we just can’t afford anymore obstructions.”
Burditt described the administration’s website as difficult to submit public comments on.
“I’m asking the board, spouses, the highway department, all the employees, the code officer, anybody in this room, their spouses, and kids, over 18 to submit a letter of public comment,” he said, “I’ll help anybody, like I said it’s not the easiest thing to navigate, it’s not the easiest webpage on the planet to use, as I found it, but I got through it and I am glad to help anybody else get through it.”
The website to submit public comments online is http://oeaaa.faa.gov.
Burditt said if anyone has issues with the website they can reach him by email at usskier@yahoo.com.
“This project is calling out for 96 wind towers and is going from the Malone-Burke town line all the way out to the Canadian border, north of Churubusco,” Burditt said.
According to Burditt, 12 of the proposed towers encroach into the airport’s airspace upwards of 337 feet.
“These new wind towers, the original ones that were put out in Chateaugay, when they first started, were 400 feet high, and the second batch that ended up going toward Churubusco out by Dick’s Country Store, those are 500 feet high,” he said. “These proposed ones are 700 feet high and they are going to be right here in our backyard.”
Burditt said it is preferred that people refer to the 12 turbines, encroaching upon the airspace, in their public comments.
Burditt said the turbines would create a significant safety issue for departing and incoming air traffic, necessitating a steeper angle of attack for climbout, with the same on the approach in reverse, raising the risks of stalling an aircraft or having lift failure.
“The following proposed turbines would increase the takeoff minimums and obstacle departure procedures for runway 14 at Malone,” he said. “We already got an obstacle right there that we fought for years and years, lost 400 feet of our runway, we can’t lose anymore of this airspace coming in for departures and takeoffs.”
Burditt said the nearest proposed turbine would also create issues for runway 5, in terms of takeoff minimum and obstacle departure procedures.
“We got to stop this project, we are going to lose more of this airspace. It’s all about the height, the way this is designed it looks like an upside down wedding cake. As these planes get closer they have to get lower to reach the pattern altitude out here of 1,800 feet MSL (mean sea level), which is 1,000 feet above ground level and these towers are 700-feet above ground level at 4.2 miles down the road,” Burditt said. “Again this cake is like an upside down wedding cake, as you go up the altitude goes up and the diameter gets bigger around, but the base, the first layer of cake, if you will is the one we are worried about.”
Councilman Jody Johnston said the turbines could pose an issue not only for recreational aircraft but emergency aircraft that use the town airport.
“Don’t forget all the charter flights that come in here as well, there’s a ton of charter flights that come in here,” Burditt said. “There’s a lot more than just the local pilots that are here. Potsdam has a big flight school and there’s a flight school over in Vermont that flies over here and these guys are doing their training and touch-and-goes. Fort Drum sends helicopters up here, 130s up here and do maneuvers on our airfield. There’s a lot of people that are here, not just the local pilots that are impacted by this, it’s impacting everybody that is within the FAA system and that is why we need to get this thing stopped.”
Budget Officer Denice Hudson suggested posting a link to the FAA website on the town’s website.
“Let’s get it out as much as we possibly can, it has got to stop,” Burditt said.
Town Supervisor Andrea M. Stewart said the town could also put out information on social media.
“We don’t want to encroach upon private citizens rights to have what they want on their property unless and until it effects our airport, that’s when it becomes an issue that we really need to get out in front of, and protect the airport, the airport provides a service to the area,” Johnston said. “Private citizens can do what they want with their property unless and until it does something like this, I think it’s incumbent upon us to do something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.