MALONE — As part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal passed by Congress in November, Malone-Dufort Airport is slated to receive an allocation of $110,000 in fiscal year 2022.
The allocation to Malone’s airport was announced Thursday as part of $2.9 billion made available to U.S. airports through the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Town Supervisor Andrea Stewart said these funds will help the town cover improvement and upkeep costs at the airport without adding to the burden on town taxpayers.
“It helps us in the sense that we are able to maintain and improve our facility at no added cost to our taxpayers,” Stewart said.
Stewart said she has not yet received details on how exactly the funding can be used.
Every year, the town develops a plan for projects at the airport, and as part of the planning process, Stewart said the airport receives funding from the FAA. She added that she isn’t sure if these funds will be part of that total or in addition to it. The annual FAA funds help the airport pay for lights and cover other costs necessary to meet recommended safety guidelines.
Stewart said both the bipartisan infrastructure funds and separate funding the town recently received, a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, supports the town and the community.
“I think it is an investment in our community and our residents,” Stewart said. “We can use these types of grants to improve our community. I think it is a win-win.”
Other north country airports to receive funding through the bipartisan infrastructure bill include Lake Placid Airport and Ticonderoga Municipal Airport, both in Essex County. They each received $110,000.
Adirondack Regional Airport in Lake Clear, Massena International Airport-Richards Field and Potsdam Municipal Airport-Damon Field each received $295,000.
Larger recipients in the north country include Ogdensburg International Airport and Plattsburgh International Airport, which received $1,017,457 and $1,513,973, respectively.
Malone-Dufort Airport is slated to receive $110,000 in fiscal year 2022 from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.