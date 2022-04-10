MALONE — Franklin County fifth-grader Blake Glazier, son of Kristen and Shawn Glazier, qualified to compete in the USA Snowboard and Freeski Association’s national championships in skicross.
“I started skiing when I was 2 years old and have been doing it for eight years now,” Blake said. “I’m excited to compete. I have my hopes for first.”
Skicross is a downhill race event in which four skiers compete simultaneously to reach the end of a course first in an alpine scenario. Skicross is considered part of freestyle skiing due to it including terrain features usually found in freestyle such as big-air jumps and high-banked turns.
Although Blake, 10, specially trains in the alpine discipline, which made its debut in the Olympics during the 2010 Winter Games, he likes to get involved in the other disciplines as well.
Blake’s father and coach Shawn Glazier, said his son is currently ranked fourth in the country for his age group.
To climb the ranks to compete at the championships, Blake traveled to Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and other locations in New York over the winter to compete in skicross events.
Blake trains with the Titus Mountain Race team as well as with the New York Ski Educational Foundation’s Whiteface Alpine Program.
“Blake trains alpine and that’s a lot of gate training,” Shawn Glazier said. “We do that Tuesday and Thursday nights as well as Saturday and Sundays. With that, we then joined USASA and we go to the events on the side. There are a lot of early mornings where we would get up at 5:30 a.m. on the weekends and travel to one of these events.”
Blake represents the Adirondack Series of the USASA in this championship, which has 31 regional chapters around the country, his dad said.
“In order to represent a series in the national championships, you’d first have to qualify as the best in your series,” Shawn Glazier said. “Basically the top person from each series is determined from total points earned from sanctioned events.”
When not training, Blake attends St. Joseph’s Elementary School.
“I’d have to say math class with Ms. (Vanessa) Reyome is my favorite class,” Blake said.
Blake is active in motocross as well as playing lacrosse and football.
“Traveling to and participating in these events is good family time for us, its good bonding between us,” Shawn Glazier said. “It’s something Blake is passionate about and it’s really great to see him grow in that sport. He’s so passionate in fact that I actually got certified as a coach so when I went to these events with him, I can be his coach and be there for him and not just drop him off and watch from the sidelines.”
The championships started Friday at Copper Mountain in Colorado and will conclude Thursday.
Blake is to compete in his age bracket on Tuesday and can be viewed live on USASA’s YouTube channel.
