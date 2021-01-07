WESTVILLE — A Malone man faces additional charges after a police pursuit in northern Franklin County led to his arrest in December.
Anthony Walker, 35, of Malone, was charged by state police Wednesday with criminal possession of a controlled substance, stemming from his arrest on Dec. 8, 2020, in Westville.
Walker was remanded to Franklin County jail without bail and is set to appear in Westville Town Court at a later date.
At the time of his arrest, Walker was found to be in possession of a quantity of unknown pills that were later determined to be hallucinogenic, according to state police.
Walker was initially charged with unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation.
According to state police, a trooper observed Walker’s vehicle traveling south on Route 37 on Dec. 8, 2020, in Fort Covington, at about 8:55 p.m., at which point Walker’s vehicle was traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Troopers proceeded to initiate a traffic stop, but Walker’s vehicle failed to pull over and continued in a reckless manner into Westville, at which point Walker turned onto County Route 20, exited the roadway, went through a yard and re-entered the road, continuing eastbound on County Route 20 at a high rate of speed.
Walker’s vehicle went on to turn into the Franklin County landfill, making a left turn into a field, before coming to the landfill’s gate and ending up in a ditch. Walker then fled on foot and was apprehended by law enforcement officers after a brief struggle.
