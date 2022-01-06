MALONE — A Malone man is facing a felony arson charge after his arrest in the village Wednesday morning.
Lee Gonzalez, 54, was charged with arson and made an initial appearance in Malone Town Court Wednesday.
According to Malone Village Police Chief Christopher Premo, village police officers and Malone Call Firemen responded to 77 Catherine St. shortly before 9 a.m. after a fire alarm was set off.
According to Premo, a maintenance worker at the address heard the alarm, no one answered the door and he went into the apartment and found Gonzales inside and a pile of clothes burning.
Premo said the maintenance worker was able to knock the fire down and firemen proceeded to ensure the fire was extinguished.
Gonzales left the apartment before police arrived, but he was apprehended about 30 minutes later on Elm Street and taken into custody, according to Premo.
Premo said the fire alarm was going off in Apartment 210 of Riverside Haven Apartments, the same building where a fire broke out last week, at about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 29.
Premo said the two fires appear to be related, with last week’s fire taking place in Gonzalez’s residence and this week’s fire occurring in an apartment Gonzalez was staying in due to damage from last week’s fire.
Premo said Wednesday morning’s fire did not cause as much damage as the fire last week.
