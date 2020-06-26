BANGOR — A Malone man is facing three felony charges in relation to a shooting in the town of Westville on Wednesday evening.
Derrick S. Smith, 40, was charged Thursday by state police with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping, all felonies, in connection with an incident in which a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the leg at a Heather Drive residence. The victim, who has not been identified by troopers, was treated at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
Troopers have not yet released addition information on the incident.
Mr. Smith was virtually arraigned in Bangor Town Court and committed to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond pending an appearance in Bangor Town Court.
The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are asking anyone who has any information regarding the shooting to call them at 518-483-5000.
