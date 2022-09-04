MALONE — The town board voted this week to put a portion of the municipality’s American Rescue Plan Act funds toward a local animal shelter.
The town allocated $5,000 to the North Country Animal Shelter during a special meeting Tuesday.
According to Town Supervisor Andrea M. Stewart, the money will be used to replace a water pump at the Malone animal shelter.
Prior to determining an amount to allocate, Councilman Jody Johnston asked if there was an estimate for what the needed repairs would cost.
Stewart estimated the repairs would cost at least $2,000, but she was not positive.
Councilman Terrence C. Maguire proposed the $5,000 allocation from the town’s federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“I think that is money well spent,” Johnston said. “I think whatever money we spend there will be used appropriately; $5,000 if that will work for them is fine by me.”
Councilman Paul Walbridge also expressed support for Maguire’s suggestion.
“These kind of things, emergencies happen and not everybody has the wherewithal to help. We are fortunate that we have these economic funds,” Stewart said. “With COVID and ever since COVID, getting any fundraising activity or donations anywhere is difficult, I am OK with $5,000.”
In other town business:
The town board held a public hearing on the formation of an ambulance district on Aug. 17, adopting a resolution to form an ambulance district in the town at the conclusion of the hearing.
“It’s on to the next step, we are in the permissive referendum period now,” Stewart said. “At that meeting we adopted the order, which then triggered what is called a permissive referendum period, which is a 30-day window of time that if people in the community who are opposed to this, they could circulate and submit a petition putting it to a formal vote.”
Stewart said if such a vote is necessary, a special election would be scheduled.
“If the permissive referendum period runs out without any issue then it takes effect, when that referendum period is done, opening the door for the village to do a similar process,” Stewart said.
The purpose of the ambulance district will be to permit the town to contract with and or arrange for an ambulance service and provide emergency medical services to its residents through the ambulance service, which will maintain sufficiently trained and skilled emergency medical technicians serving on its ambulances and available to serve persons situated in the town, according to the town’s website.
It is anticipated that the taxes raised to support the ambulance district will be approximately $450,000, resulting in a tax of $75.09 for the owner of a property valued fully at $100,000, according to the town’s website.
However, if the village agrees to be part of the ambulance district, the tax would be lowered to $46.55 for the owner of a property valued fully at $100,000, according to the town’s website.
During the Aug. 17 public hearing on the ambulance district, the town board fielded questions from residents.
Bruce Burditt, manager of Malone-Dufort Airport, asked how much the town pays each year for its fire district, according to town meeting minutes.
According to Stewart, the fire district agreement is for approximately $464,000.
George Rockhill asked if the town will need to purchase the ambulances if a district is established. According to the minutes, the ambulance district is set up by the town, which contracts an agency, and the agency is responsible for all operational aspects of the ambulance district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.