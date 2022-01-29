MALONE — Village trustees recapped the recent removal of 14 Harison Place during a meeting Monday evening.
Code Enforcement Officer Brian Lamondie said that in addition to the removal of the building, the nearby street, bearing the same name and accessing West Main Street, has been reopened.
“We spent a great deal of time on the job at Harison Place and the road is reopened,” Lamondie said. “Everything is complete down there as far as contractual obligations except for Atlas Fence, and they have approximately 10 feet of fence to put up.”
Lamondie said a temporary fence is in place to keep people away from the hill, and he is waiting to hear back from the company on when a chain link fence will be installed.
Mayor Andrea Dumas thanked Lamondie for his work to remove the building.
“Brian, thank you so much for a lot of work that you put into helping us get this building down,” Dumas said. “Brian was almost like our GC (general contractor) on the site. He organized getting trucks there with Steve (Fredette), he organized getting the fence in, and helped Rebahka (Scaccia) get all the quotes that we needed. They spent a lot of time getting this project done.”
Trustee Norman Bonner said the village has been looking to remove the building for years.
“It’s something we wanted down since we realized we owned it,” Bonner said.
Dumas echoed Bonner’s comments and said it is nice to see a long-running issue addressed.
“We have been concerned over that building for years now, following the wall falling, we worked on an LWRP (Local Waterfront Revitalization Program) project next to it,” Dumas said. “You were a key part to helping the village get that building down, and we appreciate your time and effort.”
Lamondie said the road is stable following the building’s removal and said a silt fence would need to be put in during the spring to avoid runoff going down the hill and into the Salmon River.
Regarding the traffic light at the junction of the street and Route 11, Lamondie said the lights are still on timers, and new light poles will be going in this spring.
“That light is going to have to stay on a timer until they put the new pole in. When they put the new pole in, they will put vehicle sensors on the pole itself,” Lamondie said.
Dumas said the village has received calls about the light’s impact on traffic flow.
“We are getting a lot of calls and complaints about the length of time at the light,” Dumas said.
Lamondie said the timer is designed to move traffic on Main Street along, adding that a crew from the state Department of Transportation worked to reopen the street to traffic and get the light up and running on its timer, after 14 Harison Place was removed.
“I believe it was for 56 seconds on Main Street, and then it switches over to Harison Place for 16 or 17 seconds, then it switches back to Main Street,” Lamondie said. “They are just trying to rotate it the best they can to make the traffic flow until they get their project completed with the new pole and new sensors.”
The initial quote to remove 14 Harison Place from Environmental Contracting and Construction Services LLC, the company working on the nearby Gorman Building site, totals $115,800, according to Lamondie.
Lamondie said air monitoring, completed by Paradigm Environmental LLC, cost $6,932.
The quote for the fence, from Atlas Fence Inc., was for $5,635, according to Lamondie.
