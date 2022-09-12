Barnette

MALONE — A Malone woman faces a kidnapping charge after she allegedly attempted to swipe a baby from her mother on Sunday in front of the Notre-Dame Church in the village while a service was being held.

Adele Barnette, 49, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping, a felony, and disruption of a religious service, a misdemeanor, according to village police. She was arraigned in village court and remanded to Franklin County jail on $10,000 cash bail.

