MALONE — A Malone woman faces a kidnapping charge after she allegedly attempted to swipe a baby from her mother on Sunday in front of the Notre-Dame Church in the village while a service was being held.
Adele Barnette, 49, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping, a felony, and disruption of a religious service, a misdemeanor, according to village police. She was arraigned in village court and remanded to Franklin County jail on $10,000 cash bail.
According to police, the victim had stepped outside the church service with her 1-year-old, and was approached by Barnette who demanded she turn over the baby. The victim later told police Barnette was screaming at her and made repeated attempts to swipe the baby from her arms and was scared for not only her child’s safety, but her own. After screaming for help, the victim was eventually assisted by a passerby who stopped while driving by in a Jeep, police said.
Barnette then followed the victim into the church during an active ceremony causing a disturbance, according to police, and eventually was escorted out of the church. Police said they received the call around 11:10 a.m.
Village police located Barnette minutes later outside the church along Main Street where she was arrested, police said. The baby was not harmed during the incident.
Franklin County interim District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller said attempted kidnapping is a class C felony and carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. An actual kidnapping charge in New York is a class B felony, with a conviction carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. A disruption of a religious service conviction carries a sentence of up to one year in prison.
Malone Police Chief Christopher J. Premo said he doesn’t remember any similar kidnapping attempts being made in the village.
“Cases like this are pretty rare. It’s the first time that I’ve seen someone try to take a baby like that,” he told the Telegram, adding that the suspect has been arrested in the past. “I’m not really sure what her motive was. She is in jail right now and we are familiar with her.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.