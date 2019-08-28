CANTON — Two days after his plea deal was scrapped, a Gouverneur man reached a new agreement where he admitted to intimidating the mother of his children to keep her from testifying against him.
Leland A. Whitton, 39, of 90 Dane Road, pleaded guilty to third-degree intimidating a victim or witness in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Placed under oath Wednesday in St. Lawrence County Court, Mr. Whitton told the court at about 9:15 and 11 a.m. on May 29, while he was being held in the St. Lawrence County jail, he made two telephone calls, one to Chastity Davis, the other to a friend named Dale, during which he had them contact his sons in order to have them stop their mother, Amanda Whitton, from testifying at his felony first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense preliminary hearing in Gouverneur Town Court. He said he told them to do “whatever you have to do,” including instilling fear of hurting her, to keep her from showing up in court.
As part of the plea deal, he will be sentenced as a second-felony offender to two to four years in prison and pending charges, including first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, third-degree tampering with a witness, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal solicitation and fifth-degree conspiracy, both misdemeanors, will be satisfied.
On Monday, Mr. Whitton was ready to plead guilty to the felony first-degree criminal contempt in a deal that would have had him plead to a second felony count and he would have been released between the time of his plea and his sentencing with conditions. If he complied with the conditions of his release, at sentencing, he would vacate his guilty plea to the second felony count and be sentenced to two to four years in prison. If he failed to comply, the second felony count would stick and he would be sentenced to four to eight years in prison.
Assistant DA Matthew L. Peabody said he wasn’t present when the deal was struck and would never have agreed to Mr. Whitton’s release, calling the case “one of the most serious (domestic violence) cases to ever come across my desk.”
“I never had someone make a call to their own children to threaten violence on their own mother,” he told the court on Monday.
Judge Richards pulled the plea deal and told Mr. Whitton’s attorney, Conflict Defender David Tobias, that they would have to renegotiate the deal.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30 and Mr. Whitton was returned to St. Lawrence County jail, without bail, and a no-contact order of protection was issued in favor of Ms. Whitton.
