POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said a driver on Route 11 in Potsdam was struck in the arm by a stray bullet last week.
Mr. O’Brien said the man, whose name is being withheld, was struck Oct. 26 and taken initially to Canton-Potsdam Hospital then transferred to a Syracuse hospital, where he was released the following day.
Mr. O’Brien said the man wasn’t seriously injured, but that the injury was serious enough for hospital staff to move him to Syracuse.
“We’re trying to find out what happened,” Mr. O’Brien said. “It’s one of those situations with a firearm that we take seriously, and we’re trying to follow up as best we can.”
Mr. O’Brien said the investigation, run by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, is ongoing.
