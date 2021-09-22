WATERTOWN — A 38-year-old man allegedly led police on a pursuit spanning two counties and five towns last week.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Jason J. Simmons, of Ogdensburg, allegedly began fleeing from state police in the city of Ogdensburg and continued through Oswegatchie, Morristown and Hammond before entering Jefferson County, where state police attempted to deploy a tire deflation device.
The pursuit ended under unspecified circumstances when Mr. Simmons entered the village of Alexandria Bay.
He was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer and was released on appearance tickets.
