POTSDAM — Village police on Sept. 6 charged Alexander M. Knapp, 21, Keeseville, with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Police said at 3:02 a.m. on Main Street in the village, they located pieces of Mr. Knapp’s damaged vehicle at the scene of a property damage accident, which revealed the identification of his vehicle. He was then located on Clarkson University campus and was found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the police department, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.13 percent.
He was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
