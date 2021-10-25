CANTON — A man was charged with second-degree assault after an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility that resulted in an officer being injured on Sept. 16.
Keith R. Rodriguez was accused of engaging in a physical altercation that broke an officer’s leg, and sprained the officer’s knee and ankle.
Mr. Rodriguez was arraigned in Town Court and held on $500 bail.
