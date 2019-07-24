CANTON — A St. Regis Falls man who sexually abused a 10-year-old child is being given a chance to reduce his felony charge to a misdemeanor and potentially face straight probation.
Ian O. Haney, 26, of 442A Days Mills Road, pleaded guilty July 23 in St. Lawrence County Court to felony first-degree sexual abuse in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On July 4 outside 442 Days Mills Road, in the town of Hopkinton, Haney subjected a 10-year-old child to sexual contact for his own gratification.
As part of the plea deal, Haney will be placed on one year of interim probation and, if successful, he will be allowed the opportunity to vacate his felony plea and plead to the reduced count in the indictment against him of the misdemeanor of forcible touching. The remaining charge of endangering the welfare of a child would be satisfied.
The indictment charged that at the same time on Days Mills Road, Haney forcibly touched the child’s private parts.
In addition to the five years of probation, Haney would have to register as a sex offender and, if he is successful at complying with interim probation, he could still face jail time. However, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards made no commitments. Likewise, the judge made no sentencing commitment if Haney was unsuccessful complying with interim probation.
He was released under probation supervision and is scheduled to be placed on interim probation on Sept. 30.
In other court action July 19:
Racheal A. Cushman, 36, Gouverneur, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Ms. Cushman was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.
At 10:08 a.m. on March 12 in the village of Gouverneur Ms. Cushman allegedly possessed suboxone with the intent to sell it.
According to the original arrest report by the Gouverneur Village Police, at 9:19 a.m. at the Kinney Drugs in the village, Ms. Cushman, a then-Kinney Drugs Central Fill employee, stole buprenorphine hydrochloride, a controlled substance with aggregate weight of about 51 grams, by placing the 8-milligram pills inside a prescription vial and concealing the vial in her sleeve. She then placed the prescription vial in the back of her pants, police said.
As part of the plea deal, Ms. Cushman will be placed on one year of interim probation on Sept. 23 to earn straight probation and, if unsuccessful, she faces an unspecified prison sentence. She will also have to pay restitution and court fines, fees and surcharges.
She was released under probation supervision.
Kenneth B. Reese, 28, of 615 Morris St., Ogdensburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 8 p.m. on March 15 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Reese was present in a residence where three active one-pot methamphetamine labs and two spent one-pot methamphetamine labs as well as several components of those labs were present. He told Judge Richards he provided Sudafed which is used as an ingredient in making methamphetamine.
According to the original arrest report by the Ogdensburg City Police, there was a police raid at 1110 Knox St., following a complaint and that as a result of an investigation, the department’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit was informed and a search warrant was applied for and obtained, leading to the recovery of multiple active one-pot methamphetamine labs, as well as components of those labs.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. Reese was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail to be admitted for treatment and, if successful, he would be sentenced to five years of probation. If unsuccessful, there is no sentencing commitment.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
