RUSSELL — A state trooper was involved in a shooting in Russell this afternoon that left one person dead.
State police said that around 12:50 p.m. today, they and St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies were searching a wooded area along Donnerville Road when a person shot at a state trooper and his K9 partner.
A state trooper returned fire and killed the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.
The trooper was not injured, but the K9 was shot and is being treated at a veterinary hospital.
A statement from state police sent out Thursday afternoon does not clarify if the trooper who killed the shooter was the one who was fired upon. The statement also does not clarify why police were searching the area where the shooting happened.
The statement says more details will be released “as they become available.”
