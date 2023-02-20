ROSSIE — A fire at 300 Butler Road claimed a man’s life Sunday morning.
Lenny D. Bickelhaupt, Hammond fire chief, said the department was dispatched as mutual aid to the Oxbow Fire Department who had been dispatched after a neighbor saw the fire and called 911.
He said they arrived around 8:45 a.m. and the structure, a trailer, “was pretty much on the ground at that point.”
Once the fire was put out, firefighters found Jay D. Marsaw, 79, dead inside. He was the sole occupant, Mr. Bickelhaupt said.
He said about 40 firefighters from Oxbow, Hammond and Gouverneur fire departments responded, along with Oxbow Rescue Squad.
“Everybody did a great job under the circumstances. It was a tough location on a dead end road,” Mr. Bickelhaupt said Monday morning.
State police continue to investigate the cause.
An autopsy will be performed today at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.