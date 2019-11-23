OGDENSBURG — A man is believed to have gone into cardiac arrest from the stress of his garage catching fire on Greene Street Friday night. He later died at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, fire officials said.
At around 11:30 p.m., Ogdensburg fire, rescue and County Car 4 were dispatched to a fully-engulfed garage fire on the 500 block of Greene Street.
Under the command of Assistant Chief Ray Larock, two engines were on the scene within three minutes of being dispatched, finding a 20-by-20-foot attached garage on fire, according to a Facebook post by the department. Crews went to work securing water lines and making their way to the garage and back side of the house to spray the main body of the fire.
After a call for all off-duty personnel, more crews found flames on the second and third floors of the house. Firefighters worked for four hours to remove roofing and ceilings on their way to hot spots. The fire was extinguished by around 3 a.m., and fire investigators declared the cause to be electrical in nature. The house sustained minimal damage, and an investigation is ongoing, a representative with the department said Saturday morning.
At the time of the fire, everyone inside the house was reported to be out. It is believed the man who lived there went into cardiac arrest from stress.
“Unfortunately the gentleman who lived there passed away at the hospital,” the department’s post said. “Our thoughts are with his family.”
The department thanked Heuvelton fire, the Ogdensburg Police Department, rescue squad, Morristown auxiliary, Salvation Army, National Grid, DPW, NYS fire investigators and County Car 1 for their assistance.
“Without the quick response from our department,” the post said, “and staffing at 6 this fire would easily have taken the corner of the block.”
A spokesperson with the Ogdensburg Police Department said Monday would be the earliest investigators could provide more details.
