MORRISTOWN — An elderly man died in a fire Tuesday afternoon at his one-story residence on County Route 6 in the town of Morristown.
Morristown Fire Chief Jay Moore said no one else was injured in the blaze that was reported at 4:30 p.m. at 3821 County Route 6.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known and fire investigators remained at the scene as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to Morristown, firefighters from Heuvelton and Brier Hill responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.