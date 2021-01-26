WINTHROP — A man and his dog were rescued from their home early Tuesday morning after a small fire broke out inside.
The home next to the Dollar General store on Route 11C went up in flames early Tuesday morning, as by Tuesday afternoon, debris was strewn across the front lawn of the home.
The Brasher-Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
