NORFOLK — State police are investigating the death of a man after he was found Sunday afternoon in the Raquette River, just north of the village.
Police said that at about 4 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a body in the water of the Raquette River, near the Norfolk Raquette River Campground. The investigation has tentatively revealed that the man was involved in a boating accident, according to troopers.
The body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Troopers said there’s no sign of foul play and the investigation in ongoing.
