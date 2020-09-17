GOUVERNEUR — A 62-year old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering a medical event while driving on Route 11.
Michael P. Write was driving a rack truck owned by Pepsi-Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers on Route 11 in Gouverneur when he suffered a medical event and lost control of the vehicle, according to state police. The truck exited the roadway and continued about 150 feet into a ditch off the roadway.
Mr. Wright was taken to Gouverneur Hospital where he was evaluated and transferred to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Wright is in stable condition.
