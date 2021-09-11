CANTON — The following grand jury indictment was handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Dominic T. Mashaw is charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that on April 1, Mr. Mashaw possessed methamphetamine and materials to manufacture methamphetamine in the city of Ogdensburg.
