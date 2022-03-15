BEEKMANTOWN — A traffic stop led to state troopers arresting a man for driving a vehicle they say had been stolen from Waddington last week.
At about 11:28 a.m. Friday, troopers say they were called to the Interstate 87 southbound rest area in Beekmantown for a report of a suspicious male who appeared to be disoriented in a vehicle.
There they found 52-year-old Brenden D. Walz, who allegedly would not give his name, address or destination, police said.
Troopers say they ran a check of Walz’s vehicle and found it had been stolen from Waddington on March 10.
Walz was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court. He was remanded to the Clinton County jail without bail with orders to appear in Beekmantown Town Court.
