HERMON — Volunteer dive teams, sheriff’s deputies and forest rangers are searching for a man missing after the car he was driving entered the water of the Grasse River near the bridge on Lazy River Road early this morning, according to St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien.
The crash occurred just after midnight.
Undersheriff O’Brien said the car was recovered from the river in about 12 feet of water at about 5 a.m. today.
Deputies were able to talk to family members of the missing man to determine his identity, which has not been released.
Several dive teams from around the county have been dispatched to the scene, while other searchers, including officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, are combing the shore.
