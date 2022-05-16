MARTINSBURG — A man accused of running into an all-terrain vehicle parked on the shoulder of Corrigan Hill Road with his utility-task vehicle, causing the ATV rider to be thrown from her machine, is being sought by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the incident took place on Sunday at about 11:51 a.m.
The man “gave false information and fled the scene,” the release said, but it was not clear, from information provided, to whom the man gave the information or whether the woman was injured.
Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the collision to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.
