CANTON — An expert witness who offered psychological evaluations in St. Lawrence County Family Court, and whose advice influenced the outcome of court decisions, is not licensed in psychology, despite testifying the opposite.
According to testimony in a recent Family Court case, Thomas E. Doyle claims to have been a licensed psychologist in New York state in 2006.
“Yeah, that was a mistake,” Mr. Doyle said at his home Saturday.
He said the testimony likely occurred on March 15, 2022.
In person, he confirmed that he is not, nor ever has been, a licensed psychologist.
He said he testifies before the court as an expert psychological witness about five or six times per year, and that he’s conducted “well over a thousand” psychological evaluations for Family Court and the Department of Social Services since 2012.
He said he’s currently on medical leave, but anticipates returning to court later this month, adding that it will be up to the judge to determine.
“If there is a controversy, and it ends up that the county has to make a decision whether I testify as an expert witness in the future, then I will accept that obviously,” he said.
He said he is a licensed mental health counselor, and that mental health counseling and psychology are “very interchangeable.”
“I understand licenses and scope of practice are slightly different, but being trained as a psychologist gives me a good advantage in the mental health counseling field, and I think that can be confusing,” he said.
In the testimony from that recent court case, Mr. Doyle confirmed he’s testified as an expert witness “at least several hundred” times.
He also confirms under oath to have undertaken “well over a thousand” examinations on behalf of the Department of Social Services and other parties.
According to documents obtained from the state Education Department under the Freedom of Information Law and provided to the Times, Mr. Doyle is not licensed to practice psychology in New York state.
“Thomas Edward Doyle is not licensed in psychology, with the Office of the Professions, State Education Department,” the document states.
It is signed by Sandra Barsallo, Education Credential Specialist I with the Education Department.
Ms. Barsallo added, “I attest that a diligent search of the records of my office has been made and there has been found NO record of entry in the name of THOMAS EDWARD DOYLE as having received a license to practice PSYCHOLOGY from the New York State Education Department.”
“I’m pretty well convinced he may have perjured himself after researching the matter,” said Benjamin G. Johns, an attorney who works with St. Lawrence County Family Court.
“Mr. Doyle has been presenting himself as a licensed clinical psychologist, and (DSS) has been relying on him for years to do assessments,” he said.
“They put an awful lot of weight on reports from mental health clinicians, and for a very long time he was the guy.”
“The reason I’m upset about it,” Mr. Johns said, “is largely due to how his analysis of patients tends to be higher-needs patients with significant problems, and they think they’re getting an analysis by a certain type of professional, but they’re not, and I find that very troublesome.”
According to a copy of Mr. Doyle’s curriculum vitae, he claims to have received a PhD in Human Behavior from Newport University School of Behavioral Sciences in Newport Beach, California, in 1994. The university is not an accredited institution.
“It’s almost hard to wrap your mind around the fact that this is even a possibility,” Mr. Johns said. “I think a lot of that is due to the fact that we’re not necessarily looking for imposters all the time, and if someone testifies that they’re ‘xyz,’ that’s usually what they are.”
Courtney A. Fantone, founder and director of Community Helping Individuals Living in Distress — otherwise known as CHILD, an advocacy organization that reviews DSS foster cases — said the impact this revelation will have on the county will be “horrific.”
“By his own account, Thomas Doyle has touched the lives of thousands of families in this county; whether by way of testimony, evaluation, or recommendation. To think that he may not have been properly qualified or credentialed to adequately undertake this task, is absolutely nauseating,” she said.
“We all, even those of us who have not been directly impacted by this issue, should be asking some serious questions here, starting with how many parents’ rights have been terminated, or on the flip side, how many children have been placed in dangerous situations as a result of this man’s recommendations, and how do we rectify that harm?”
Mr. Johns was similarly unsure of what justice might look like if it is determined that fraud has been committed.
“As far as the cases he’s touched, I don’t know that I have a straightforward answer for that, but I think he certainly needs to face the law.”
“I hope the public is paying attention,” he said.
“This is the treatment of our children, and none of us would allow our own child to be subjected to this, and we should not allow children in foster care, or who may be put in foster care, to be subjected to it either.”
“St. Lawrence County has recently been made aware of allegations pertaining to Dr. Thomas Doyle,” said St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen D. Button.
“We are still evaluating materials provided and will take appropriate action once we have completed our review.”
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle could not be reached for comment.
