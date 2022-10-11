The Maple City Fall Festival, hosted by the group Stronger Together, was held at the Ogdensburg Knights of Columbus on Saturday. There were a wide variety of activities for area youth and inside the Knights of Columbus a craft show was held.
The event was free to attend.
