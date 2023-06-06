OGDENSBURG — The Maple City Trail’s pedestrian bridge will be closed through Thursday to facilitate paving.
The bridge will be open by 3 p.m. Thursday, though the Crescent Park portion of the trail remains closed due to the ongoing reconstruction under the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).
The project includes the removal and reconstruction of approximately 1,200 linear feet of existing shoreline retaining wall along the Oswegatchie River, reconfiguration of approximately 1,900 linear feet of existing pedestrian trail, asphalt paving, tree planting and landscaping, replacement of site lighting and associated electrical power, and related site work in response to flood damage from 2017 and 2019. J.E. Sheehan Construction is the general contractor performing the work on the trail which is expected to reopen this summer.
Questions about the trail may be directed to Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole at 315-393-1980 or by email at mcole@ogdensburg.org.
