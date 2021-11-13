LOWVILLE — Winter Maple School will be in session at the Lewis County Education Center, 7395 East Road, in December.
The county Cornell Cooperative Extension will be conducting four workshops on Dec. 11, with registration beginning at 8:45 a.m. and the first session at 9 a.m.
Beginners will learn everything there is to know about sap flow, boiling the sap, grading the syrup, packaging it and selling the final product, as well as try their hands at tapping trees.
Everything from spout types, the best time to tap trees, new maple products and updates on the “super sweet tree” that is maple will also be taught.
Hands-on learning about confections, installing tubing and a sugar bush management woods walk will be provided at the Maple Ridge Center’s sugar bush next door.
Representatives from the Watertown Small Business Development Center will be on hand for one-on-one consultations with maple producers and talk about the services they plan to provide.
Maple School costs $10 for those who register in advance and $15 for walk-ins.
For more information, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension at 315-376-5270.
