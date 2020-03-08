POTSDAM — G. Michael Maresca, MD P’18 of Potsdam, , has been elected to the Clarkson University’s board of trustees. He will serve on the financial affairs committee.
Dr. Maresca is a Board-certified Radiologist who specializes in interventional radiology and women’s imaging. He is the president of St. Lawrence Radiology Associates. Dr. Maresca and his practice are one of the few organizations that provide Breast Tomosynthesis and Automated Breast Ultrasound Screening (ABUS) to their patients. He has been a longtime champion of pioneering imaging technology. He put together a teleradiology program allowing him to receive images from rural hospitals in the area, without having to drive across the county. At one time, his project provided services to 55 centers in total, today they service 22 hospitals and health service providers.
Dr. Maresca grew up in Maryland, he obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1987 and completed his residency at SUNY Medical Center in Syracuse. During his residency, he became interested in interventional radiology and began working part-time in Watertown and Potsdam. He and his wife moved to Potsdam in 1991. He holds several state licenses including New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Virginia and Maine, as well as Alabama.
Dr. Maresca practices at many hospitals and out-patient clinics in New York State. He performs interventional procedures and works continuously to update and expand his medical knowledge by attending educational medical conferences throughout the year. He served as the Chief of Staff at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital for 18 years, and served on the hospital board. He is currently a member of the Massena Hospital Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.