MASSENA — Residents on Marie Street in the village have asked for the installation of a “Children At Play” sign, but it’s easier said than done.
Trustee Christine Winston, who serves with Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire on the village’s Street Committee, told trustees on Tuesday that she had been approached about cars going too fast in the area and wondered if signs were available.
She said it was a congested area, with houses in close proximity to each other, and children running across the street and walking to nearby Madison Elementary School. School will resume on Sept. 5.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said his department doesn’t hand out signs. But residents could request one through the department’s Street Committee, and they would determine whether one was warranted in that area.
But, Mr. LeBire said, the signs are not typically meant for residential areas, where drivers should automatically be slowing down.
“The big thing with the children at play signs is that a lot of people don’t realize, the Federal Transportation Authority doesn’t want those signs used in residential neighborhoods. They’re meant to notify people that there might be children at play in an area where they wouldn’t be expected to be at play,” he said.
“So, if it’s a commercial or industrial area and there happens to be a couple of houses, that’s where they want you to think about using a children at play sign so when someone is going by, they know there are houses around there,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said the concern was, if the signs were installed on some streets, “how do you say no to all the streets? It should be a common sense thing for the driver to slow down in a residential neighborhood.”
Mr. LeBire said the village had worked on enforcement with Chief Adam J. Love in the past, using speed radar signs and patrols. He noted that some residents also buy signs indicating children are in the area.
“One of the great things about what the chief is able to do is, when he places one of those (radar) units, it will record the speed of every car that passes through. It will allow them to see if the actual speed is up to what we think it is. It records the time of day and helps them know when they need to patrol,” Mr. LeBire said.
Chief Love said village police will put their radar unit on the street, and move it to different locations at different times so drivers don’t automatically know where they need to slow down.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Residents on Marie Street have asked for the installation of “Children At Play” signs in their neighborhood
n WHY: They’re concerned about speeding and the number of children in the neighborhood who are playing outside or walking to school
n THE SOLUTION: Police Chief Adam J. Love said they’ll put their radar unit up on the street to determine if and when drivers are speeding
(1) comment
For crying out loud..... This is what your government does for you. Absolutely NOTHING !!! Put up some signs and be done with it. Passing the buck is what they do best. So glad I don't live there anymore.
