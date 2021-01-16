OGDENSBURG — By the summer a historical marker will inform passersby of the significant role Ogdnesburg residents play in women’s suffrage.
On Monday Jan. 11, Ogdensburg City Council voted to approve the resolution of the placement of a historical marker recognizing Marion Sanger Frank and Julius Frank on City Hall property.
Mrs. Frank led the local suffrage movement and served on the Board of Supervisors for the St. Lawrence State Hospital. In 1915 she founded the Ogdensburg Political Equality Club, a group that promoted women’s right to vote in Northern New York, where she served as president. She also traveled to several towns in the county to help organize other Policial Equity Clubs.
In 1917, Mrs. Frank was selected as a delegate to the state suffrage convention in New York City and spoke weekly over New York City radio, extending her influence beyond St. Lawrence County.
Mr. Frank was Ogdensburg’s mayor from 1914 to 1918 and encouraged his wife’s fight for women’s suffrage. In 1915 he spoke at the St. Lawrence County suffrage convention in Ogdensburg and marched in the New York City Suffrage Parade as a member of the Men’s League for Woman Suffrage.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank organized and spoke at women suffrage meetings at the Ogdensburg Opera House which was a part of today’s City Hall property.
The historical marker will not only showcase Ogdensburg’s rich history in women’s suffrage, but will also place Ogdensburg on the National Votes for Women Trail which has over 2,000 cites nationwide.
“Hopefully that’s going to increase our tourism,” said Ogdensburg City Historian Julie Madlin.
The city council unanimously voted to approve the placement of the historical marker.
“I just think it’s wonderful that local people played an active role in that movement,” said Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe.
Councillor Nichole L. Kennedy echoed Mr. Rishe, noting that this will be fantastic for the city.
The marker is being paid for by William G. Pomeroy Foundation which Ms. Madlin applied to through the Ogdensburg Public Library.
Ms. Madlin is hopeful the marker will be put in by summer.
