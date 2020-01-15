Marshmallow Igloo Challenge at Norwood Library Jan 15, 2020 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lily Mittelstadt works on her creation during the Norwood Public Library’s Marshmallow Igloo Challenge on Tuesday, while Violet Jones, back, who completed her project, turns cartwheels. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Wdt Daily Photos St. Lawrence County Photo And Video Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News College basketball: Jefferson CC finds offense, defense in second half to beat Cayuga Marshmallow Igloo Challenge at Norwood Library Early Tuesday power outage affects 1,300 National Grid customers High school roundup: Nichols, General Brown outlast Indian River in girls basketball “Safe bus” a success on New Year’s Eve in Lewis County Police Activities League of Massena holds ‘re-grand opening and open house celebration’ Massena Central School health and wellness initiatives highlighted in video Ogdensburg City Council has tense discussion over comprehensive plan Most Popular Theresa’s Department of Public Works building destroyed by fire Madrid native David Rupert, subject of book, explains his role as a mole Clement sentenced for failing to register as sex offender Richard G. Spinelli Hi-lite sold to Tampa firm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.