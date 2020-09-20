Annual Masonic apple sale is on

The St. Lawrence Masonic Charities is holding its annual apple sale. Orders are due in to the chairmen by Oct. 3. The apples will be delivered on Oct. 10.

Applies available are Cortland, McIntosh, empire and crispins. A peck is $6 and a ½ bushel is $12. Cider is available at $5 per gallon.

Proceeds from the sales are used to help those in need in our area.

To place an order, contact one of the following salesmen:

Canton: Lee Scaggs at 315-323-4527

Ogdensburg: Bob Barkley

Gouverneur: Bob Saidel at 315-287-1344

Black Lake-Hammond: Tim Pitcher at 315-324-5825

Waddington: Brent Taylor at 315-244-6315

Parishville: Dallas Robinson at 315-705-9064

Colton: Adam Connelly at 315-323-5280

Edwards-Hermon: Ed Snow at 315-347-3282

Massena: Dewitt Forbes at 315-842-0626

Depeyster: Carl Pagel at 315-578-2868

Norwood: Charles Crabb at 315-393-7639

