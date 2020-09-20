The St. Lawrence Masonic Charities is holding its annual apple sale. Orders are due in to the chairmen by Oct. 3. The apples will be delivered on Oct. 10.
Applies available are Cortland, McIntosh, empire and crispins. A peck is $6 and a ½ bushel is $12. Cider is available at $5 per gallon.
Proceeds from the sales are used to help those in need in our area.
To place an order, contact one of the following salesmen:
Canton: Lee Scaggs at 315-323-4527
Ogdensburg: Bob Barkley
Gouverneur: Bob Saidel at 315-287-1344
Black Lake-Hammond: Tim Pitcher at 315-324-5825
Waddington: Brent Taylor at 315-244-6315
Parishville: Dallas Robinson at 315-705-9064
Colton: Adam Connelly at 315-323-5280
Edwards-Hermon: Ed Snow at 315-347-3282
Massena: Dewitt Forbes at 315-842-0626
Depeyster: Carl Pagel at 315-578-2868
Norwood: Charles Crabb at 315-393-7639
