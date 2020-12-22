MASSENA — Infrastructure such as water and sewer lines within the village of Massena will be added to a Geographic Information System compiled by the Development Authority of the North Country.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad told village trustees that the GIS system available on the DANC and St. Lawrence County websites shows items such as the location of water lines, sewer lines and storm systems, as well property locations, property addresses and tax map numbers for communities in St. Lawrence County that have taken part in the project.
He said they had not initially joined the effort, but have since added property locations, property addresses and tax map numbers. Now they’ll be adding the location of water lines, sewer lines and storm system.
“In some of the communities, they allow their infrastructure to be put on there that show the water lines, the sewer lines and storm systems so that if an interested party, a developer for instance, wants to identify if there is water near the property that he or she wants to develop, then they can look on this thing and it will show the water line located there,” Mr. Fayad said.
That information for the village is currently only available by contacting the Department of Public Works, he said.
“It will not give the details as far as the size of the water line or the type of water line that it is or the volume coming out of that line. They would have to contact us for that information that’s not included on that. But it will show the general public the location of our water lines, sewer lines and storm system on the portal,” Mr. Fayad said.
During their meeting, trustees also authorized a contract with Seaway Timber Harvesting, Inc. that allows them to clear cut approximately 93.4 acres of village-owned property on County Route 38 in the town of Norfolk.
“They are going to clear cut most of the area out there. We have a permit that expires in 2022. Seaway Timber Harvesting is willing to come in and clear cut most of the wood there at no cost to the village of Massena. I think it’s a win-win for us planning for the future,” Mr. Fayad said.
He said they have “an abundance of sand” at the site, and they contacted Seaway Timber Harvesting because sand that they were going to try and harvest had trees on top of it.
“We would like them to clear out as much of the trees that are on our permit that allows us to mine it for years to come,” he said.
Mr. Fayad some trees have already been pulled from the site.
“In the back of the sand pit itself, that’s where we buried a lot of the brush and the stuff that is not usable for them. They’re going to try and harvest the bigger trees, chip them and use them,” he said.
Trustees unanimously approved both resolutions.
