MASSENA — Massena International Airport will get $7.4 million in federal funding for improvements to the main runway.
“It’s a total rehabilitation … surfacing, electrical system, sign boxes and lights,” airport manager Frank J. Diagostino said.
The main runway will be resurfaced, which hasn’t been done in about 20 years.
The project will also replace lighting along the runway and signage, required by Federal Aviation Administration safety standards.
“The lighting is old and failing. The wires in the ground are failing,” Mr. Diagostino said.
He said the signs are essentially like road signs.
“It identifies the runway, at intersections, tells you which way you’re going if you’re on a runway or taxiway,” he said.
The town of Massena will put in a $220,000 local match.
The airport has two runways and six taxiways. The main runway is referred to as runway 523. The secondary runway is referred to as runway 927.
Barrett Paving will do the main runway rehabilitation project.
“Over $7.4 million in taxpayer dollars will return to our district to invest in Massena International Airport,” Rep. Elise M. Stefanik said in an announcement of the funding. “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism. This significant funding will increase access to and from St. Lawrence County and the surrounding communities.”
(1) comment
I think that any appropriation of money would have to be approved by a majority of members of both houses of Congress and then the bill would have to be signed by the President of the United States.
