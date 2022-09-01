Massena airport awarded $7.4M

An airplane prepares to touch down at Massena International Airport. The airport is receiving $7.4 million for what the airport manager describes as a “total rehabilitation.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena International Airport will get $7.4 million in federal funding for improvements to the main runway.

“It’s a total rehabilitation … surfacing, electrical system, sign boxes and lights,” airport manager Frank J. Diagostino said.

(1) comment

Joseph Savoca
Joseph Savoca

I think that any appropriation of money would have to be approved by a majority of members of both houses of Congress and then the bill would have to be signed by the President of the United States.

