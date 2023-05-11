MASSENA — American Legion Post 79 has taken the lead to raise funds for repairs that need to be made to Veterans Memorial Park.
The fundraising initiative was started by the village of Massena and Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, and the village’s Department of Public Works will handle the project once the funds are available.
But, there was a small problem.
“It turns out the village can accept donations, but they can’t solicit them. In order to have a fundraiser, they needed a third party, and (Mr. Paquin) chose the Legion. I was glad to do this service,” American Legion Post 79 Commander Robert LeBoeuf said.
He said the Legion started a new bank account at the Massena Savings and Loan Association for the specific purpose of raising funds for the park.
“Everything has to be kept separate,” Mr. LeBoeuf said. “There will be a deposit slip for every donation, and every once in a while we’ll write the village a check.”
He said some donations were starting to come in.
Last night a woman gave us $1,000,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said the Andrews Street park that has hosted countless ceremonies, weddings, concerts, holiday tree lightings and other events over the decades was in need of repair, and village of Massena officials were looking for financial assistance to address those concerns.
He said the park has started to show “signs of some significant failures” over the past 20 year, and he was particularly concerned that the retaining walls were failing and drainage had become “a significant issue.”
“The village of Massena has discussed the proposed project with various engineers and determined the existing walls need to be removed, additional draining needs to be installed and soil replaced prior to installing new walls,” Mr. Paquin said. “The additional drainage, along with a larger precast retaining walls system, will prevent the new system from failing.”
He said the design was not yet finalized, “but we are working diligently to do so.” Village officials have started seeking prices and donations from vendors for materials.
“The village has sought grant funding to cover the costs of this particular project with no success. As a result, the village is seeking funding donations from organizations, businesses, community members, or anyone wishing to assist in ensuring the longevity of the park,” Mr. Paquin said.
Cash or checks may be dropped off at the American Legion or mailed to American Legion Post 79, 40 E. Orvis St., Massena, N.Y. 13662. Checks should be made out to American Legion Post 79, with a notation in the memo line that it’s for “Veterans Memorial Park Project.”
The American Legion was part of a group called the Veterans Memorial Park Committee, joining with a number of organizations, businesses, community members, volunteers and others about 20 years ago to finish the park to make it what it is today.
“The Veterans Memorial Park is a profound site in our community, a place to honor, reflect and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country and its citizens, as well as to honor those who serve today,” Mr. Paquin said.
But now, he said, it’s time for the community to step up and help rejuvenate the park.
“It’s a good cause, for sure. We’d like that park to be something we can be proud of,” Mr. LeBoeuf said.
Anyone who wants to learn more about the proposed project can contact Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller at 315-769-6823, or email him at dpwsuper@village.massena.ny.us.
